Kris Aquino is in ‘stable condition’ – Bimby

Courtesy: Kris Aquino/Instagram

The son of Kris Aquino gave a health update on her in an interview with vlogger Ogie Diaz.

Kris was supposed to give Ogie an interview during the latter’s visit to the United States but she was not able to because of her ongoing treatments.

“OK naman, you know — stable. That’s the good word for it: Stable lang, pero of course, still beautiful. Forever beautiful,” Bimby said.

Bimby said that Kris is currently weighing 103 pounds.

“For me, kahit 80 pounds si mama, even if she was 80 pounds, she will still be the most beautiful mama ever para sa akin,” he added.

Kris has two nurses but Bimby said that he helps in taking care of his mom.

“I promise, as her son, to do everything I can to take care of her and to make her better,” he added.

Bimby also revealed that he will be studying in the United States next year.

“Siya ‘yung priority ko e, of course. ‘Yun ang choice ko talaga. Wherever mom is, I’ll be there,” Bimby said.

