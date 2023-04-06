EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Gardo Versoza discharged from hospital, to undergo another heart procedure

Staff Report

Courtesy: Gardo Versoza/Instagram

Actor Gardo Verzosa has been discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty due to clogged arteries.

Angioplasty is a procedure that widens and unblocks arteries to restore proper blood flow.

“Maraming maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdasal at nag-alala kay Gardo ‘Cupcake’ Versoza,” the actor’s wife Ivy said in a post.

“Sa sobrang dami niyo po, hindi ko na masagot ang mga private messages ninyo, mga comments at tawag. Pasensya na po,” she added.

Ivy said that Verzosa is still recovering but has been allowed by his doctors to go home.

“Medyo OK na po siya at pinayagan na muna ng mga doctors niya na makauwi. After two months mag-undergo po siya ulit ng isa pang angioplasty. Hindi naisabay nung una dahil may heart attack na nangyayari,” she said.

“Again, taos pusong pasasalamat po sa inyong lahat,” Ivy added.

Verzosa suffered from a heart attack last March 28.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

