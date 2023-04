Pokwang reveals regrets over past relationship

Pokwang reveals that she had some regrets when it comes to her past relationship involving her former partner Lee O’Brian.

‘Yung pagiging tanga ko, ‘yun ‘yung pinagsisihan ko,” Pokwang said.

“Napabayaan ko kasi sarili ko nung nandito siya, nung kasama ko siya. Sobra ‘yung binigay ko to the point na naging tanga ako,” she added.

Pokwang however said that if she could turn back time she would not avoid or stop herself from falling in love with Lee.

“Kailangan ko ma-fall sa kanya. Kasi kailangan ko ‘yung mahal na mahal kong anak,” Pokwang said.

Pokwang and Lee had a five year-old daughter Malia. She said her daughter prays for her father to come back home.

“Siguro ‘di pinakinggan ni God kasi may mas maganda siya maibibigay sa ‘min,” she said.

“Time will heal,” she added.