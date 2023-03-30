EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Vanessa Hudgens identified as global tourism ambassador for PH

Courtesy: Office of the President/Facebook

‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens has been named as global tourism ambassador.

The ‘global tourism ambassador title’ aims to recognize individual contributions in promoting the Philippines as one of the world’s top tourism destinations.

The recognition was given to the Filipino-American actress in Malacañang on Thursday.

The global tourism ambassadorship is presented in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications led by Secretary Paul Soriano.

The Tourism Department also supported the conferment of the title to Hudgens.

Soriano is also the director of the upcoming documentary of Hudgens in Manila as she trace her Filipino roots.

Hudgens also paid a courtesy call to President Bongbong Marcos on Thursday.

