Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

Heart Evangelista shared photos of her get-together with celebrity friends including her ex-boyfriend Jericho Rosales. 

Also present in the gathering were Johnny Manahan, Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual,  Diether Ocampo, and Kyle Echarri.

Heart recently went to Tokyo and Italy and France to attend the Milan and Paris Fashion weeks. 

“Growing up together was fun … seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool,” Heart wrote on her Instagram post. 

 

Fans of the former couple couldn’t help but feel amused by seeing the two stars in photos. Heart is now married to Senator Chiz Escudero while Jericho is married to model Kim Jones. 

Heart and Jericho broke up in 2008. 

