Gigi Hadid has “No Problem” with ex-Zayn Malik reportedly dating Selena Gomez

Super model Gigi Hadid “has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating” after her ex-Zayn Malik was allegedly spotted kissing and holding hands with singer-actress Selena Gomez after a romantic dinner in New York.

According to Entertainment Tonight, sources who were present at the restaurant said it was clearly a date, which in Hollywood speak means they are clearly a couple.

On the other hand, Gigi has reportedly approved of the pairing.

In a report from US Weekly, the insider revealed that Gigi is fine with whoever Zayn goes out with “as long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai.”

If the romance rumors were true, this would be Zayn’s first relationship after their split in 2021 following accusations of him assaulting Gigi’s mum, Yolanda Hadid.

Meanwhile, Gigi was being linked to Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, while Selena has earlier been seen with The Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart.