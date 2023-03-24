EntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘Okay kami’ Yassi Pressman clarifies issue with Nadine Lustre

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: Yassi Pressman, Nadine Lustre/Instagram

Actress Yassi Presman broke her silence over her alleged rift with friend and actress Nadine Lustre.

Fans and netizens were quick to speculate that the two are not on good terms following the admission of Yassi’s sister Issa Pressman that she and James Reid are now in a relationship.

James was Nadine’s ex-boyfriend. All of them previously denied that Issa was the cause of James and Nadine’s break up.

“Sige po para tapos na po, ha. Isang beses ko lang po ‘tong sasabihin. Wala pong problema,” Yassi said in a press conference of her upcoming show.

Yassi insists that she and Nadine remain friends.

“Kami po ni Nadine, okay po kami. Okay rin po ‘yung buong pamilya namin. At siyempre po, bago po nag-public ang lahat, lahat po naasikaso in private. So, lahat po walang problema,” Yassi said.

Yassi added that she even told Nadine that she gets stressed by all the comments against her.

“She said sorry to hear that. ‘I hope you feeling better,’ siya po yung nagsabi nu’n,” Yassi explained.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 15

Al Nafoora opens its doors at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.48 PM

Deli Boutique: A fusion of international and Arabic cuisine in the heart of Barsha

3 hours ago
PAL

Philippine Airlines empowers women in aviation with all-female flight to Guam

3 hours ago
jv

Ejercito wants Senate probe over ‘unprofessional’ BI personnel, inefficient departure rules

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button