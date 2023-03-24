‘Okay kami’ Yassi Pressman clarifies issue with Nadine Lustre

Actress Yassi Presman broke her silence over her alleged rift with friend and actress Nadine Lustre.

Fans and netizens were quick to speculate that the two are not on good terms following the admission of Yassi’s sister Issa Pressman that she and James Reid are now in a relationship.

James was Nadine’s ex-boyfriend. All of them previously denied that Issa was the cause of James and Nadine’s break up.

“Sige po para tapos na po, ha. Isang beses ko lang po ‘tong sasabihin. Wala pong problema,” Yassi said in a press conference of her upcoming show.

Yassi insists that she and Nadine remain friends.

“Kami po ni Nadine, okay po kami. Okay rin po ‘yung buong pamilya namin. At siyempre po, bago po nag-public ang lahat, lahat po naasikaso in private. So, lahat po walang problema,” Yassi said.

Yassi added that she even told Nadine that she gets stressed by all the comments against her.

“She said sorry to hear that. ‘I hope you feeling better,’ siya po yung nagsabi nu’n,” Yassi explained.