Guinness World Records declares The Weeknd as world’s most popular artist

Courtesy of: The Weeknd

The Guinness World Records has officially declared Abel Tesfaye, more commonly known as The Weeknd, to be the most popular musician on the planet.

On its website, Guinness said the 33-year-old Canadian singer’s success has seen him set two Guinness World Record titles as Most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million (as of 20 March 2023) and First artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Currently, The Weeknd has almost 30 million more monthly listeners than second-placed Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million.

He is also ahead of Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna with 81.6 million, 80.6 million, 80.2 million, and 78.5 million respectively. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, his closest male challenger, has 77.5 million.

The Weeknd’s surging streaming figures come on the back of the release of his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande, which went viral on TikTok.

Originally released in 2016 as part of the Starboy album, this is the longest climb to number one on the Hot 100 for a non-holiday song in history.

Moreover, Guinness noted that Michael Jackson is the only other solo male musician to have ever achieved this feat.

As of February 2023, “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd’s fourth album, After Hours, remains the most streamed track on Spotify, with over 3.4 billion streams.

