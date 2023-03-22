EntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens to film new documentary in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens will be visiting the Philippines soon to film a travel documentary which will take a look at her family history and Filipino roots.

This will be the first time Vanessa will be visiting the Philippines and she will be accompanied by her sister Stella and Filipina mother Gina who will also be part of the project.

She will be visiting Palawan and Manila during the shoot set to begin by the end of this month.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up, ” Vanessa said.

In 2022, the actress said that she hopes her mother’s story would be turned into a movie.

“My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren’t really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot,” the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary will be directed by Paul Soriano.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 4

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to take action vs divorce, gambling rumors

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 3

Sunken Philippine oil tanker MT Princess Empress found after 3 weeks as spill spreads

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 22 at 10.47.03 AM 1

Al-Futtaim unveils three major initiatives to democratize the Electric Vehicle Market and pave the way for a new e-Mobility era

5 hours ago
iStock 1139470551

First day of Ramadan 2023 in UAE to begin on March 23

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button