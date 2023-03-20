EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘Eras Tour’ with three-hour, 44-song set

After 6 years of not touring for her previous albums, Taylor Swift is finally back—and she did not come to play. She kicked off her 27-date “Eras Tour” concert on Friday, March 17, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Staying true to its title, the Eras Tour indeed covered every facet of Swift’s career, singing a total of 44 songs in a three-hour stage time. It included tracks to represent her 10-album discography from the self-titled “Taylor Swift” to the most recent “Midnights.”

Below are all the 44 songs on her set list for the opening night:

  1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need to Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. ‘Tis the Damn Season
  11. Willow
  12. Marjorie
  13. Champagne Problems
  14. Tolerate It
  15. Ready For It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22
  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
  24. Invisible String
  25. Betty
  26. The Last Great American Dynasty
  27. August
  28. Illicit Affairs
  29. My Tears Ricochet
  30. Cardigan
  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake it Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Mirrorball
  37. Tim McGraw
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero
  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante S—
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma
A crowd of more than 70,000 attended the opening night of Swift’s concert, and she has rewarded her fans mightily with her full-house performance through her singing, dancing, and storytelling. It seemed that through this, she acknowledged the Ticketmaster issue where it cancelled the planned public sale of tickets to Swift’s latest tour due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.

After another show at the same venue on Saturday night, the tour goes to the Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then at the AT&T Stadium near Dallas. It will conclude with two Los Angeles-area shows in August.

