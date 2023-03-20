Taylor Swift kicks off ‘Eras Tour’ with three-hour, 44-song set

After 6 years of not touring for her previous albums, Taylor Swift is finally back—and she did not come to play. She kicked off her 27-date “Eras Tour” concert on Friday, March 17, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Staying true to its title, the Eras Tour indeed covered every facet of Swift’s career, singing a total of 44 songs in a three-hour stage time. It included tracks to represent her 10-album discography from the self-titled “Taylor Swift” to the most recent “Midnights.”

Below are all the 44 songs on her set list for the opening night:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover The Archer Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story ‘Tis the Damn Season Willow Marjorie Champagne Problems Tolerate It Ready For It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Enchanted 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-Minute Version) Invisible String Betty The Last Great American Dynasty August Illicit Affairs My Tears Ricochet Cardigan Style Blank Space Shake it Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood Mirrorball Tim McGraw Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante S— Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

A crowd of more than 70,000 attended the opening night of Swift’s concert, and she has rewarded her fans mightily with her full-house performance through her singing, dancing, and storytelling. It seemed that through this, she acknowledged the Ticketmaster issue where it cancelled the planned public sale of tickets to Swift’s latest tour due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.

After another show at the same venue on Saturday night, the tour goes to the Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then at the AT&T Stadium near Dallas. It will conclude with two Los Angeles-area shows in August.