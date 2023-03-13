No more rivalry? ABS-CBN exec Laurenti Dyogi says GMA is ‘number one’ station

ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi did not hesitate to call GMA-7 the number one television station today three years after they were forced to go off air for failing to secure a franchise.

Dyogi said that the Kapamilya network is now a ‘content creator’ and GMA is today’s number one station.

“For now, you need to understand that we’re not a network anymore because we don’t have a franchise. We’re a media company, we’re a content creator now. So, wherever we can bring our content with the biggest reach. And we have to recognize that GMA has the biggest reach right now because they’re the number one station,” he said.

Dyogi also thanked GMA for opening its doors for possible partnership with the ABS-CBN and to A2Z and TV 5 for allowing the Kapamilya shows to air on free TV.

“We’re very thankful to GMA for opening their doors to partner with us, the same way that A2Z has been with us from the start. And Channel 5, and all the other OTT platforms that have been collaborating with us, maraming maraming salamat (thank you very much). You keep us alive. We’ve been struggling for the past three years and sa awa ng Diyos, nandito pa rin kami,” he said.

The ABS-CBN executive was also asked about a recent meeting with GMA executives.

“We’ve been collaborating naman with them, and I think the meeting yesterday was a good way for us to talk about future plans and talk about how else we can collaborate. It was a very pleasant meeting with GMA’s Annette Gozon-Valdes, Joy Marcelo, and Joey Abacan. So, natuwa kami. It was actually a bit of socials with some talk about business and clarifying some matters moving forward and we’re excited with our first collaboration,” he said.

No airing details yet on the upcoming GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration ‘Unbreak My Heart’. He also laughed off comments when asked if the series will compete with another Kapamilya show.

“‘Diba ang saya? ABS-CBN lang ‘yung katapat na nakikita niyo kahit saan,” Dyogi added.