EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

No more rivalry? ABS-CBN exec Laurenti Dyogi says GMA is ‘number one’ station

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi did not hesitate to call GMA-7 the number one television station today three years after they were forced to go off air for failing to secure a franchise.

Dyogi said that the Kapamilya network is now a ‘content creator’ and GMA is today’s number one station.

“For now, you need to understand that we’re not a network anymore because we don’t have a franchise. We’re a media company, we’re a content creator now. So, wherever we can bring our content with the biggest reach. And we have to recognize that GMA has the biggest reach right now because they’re the number one station,” he said.

Dyogi also thanked GMA for opening its doors for possible partnership with the ABS-CBN and to A2Z and TV 5 for allowing the Kapamilya shows to air on free TV.

“We’re very thankful to GMA for opening their doors to partner with us, the same way that A2Z has been with us from the start. And Channel 5, and all the other OTT platforms that have been collaborating with us, maraming maraming salamat (thank you very much). You keep us alive. We’ve been struggling for the past three years and sa awa ng Diyos, nandito pa rin kami,” he said.

The ABS-CBN executive was also asked about a recent meeting with GMA executives.

“We’ve been collaborating naman with them, and I think the meeting yesterday was a good way for us to talk about future plans and talk about how else we can collaborate. It was a very pleasant meeting with GMA’s Annette Gozon-Valdes, Joy Marcelo, and Joey Abacan. So, natuwa kami. It was actually a bit of socials with some talk about business and clarifying some matters moving forward and we’re excited with our first collaboration,” he said.

No airing details yet on the upcoming GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration ‘Unbreak My Heart’. He also laughed off comments when asked if the series will compete with another Kapamilya show.

“‘Diba ang saya? ABS-CBN lang ‘yung katapat na nakikita niyo kahit saan,” Dyogi added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 13T103222.170

Rescuers brought down remains of Cessna plane crash victims from Sierra Madre

33 mins ago
al shindagha 1

RTA awards contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

45 mins ago
visa video call

Dubai visa video call service conducts successful first phase with more than 250,000 calls received

59 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 13T095956.217

Watch: Dubai Police shares video on how to deal with anonymous phone messages

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button