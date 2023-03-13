‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once’ wins big at 95th Academy Awards

‘Everything, Everywhere All At Once’ dominated the 95th Academy Awards by winning seven major trophies including this year’s Best Picture in an awarding ceremony held on Sunday.

The film also bagged the best actress, best director, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay awards respectively. It was nominated in 11 categories.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the directing prize.

Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award making her the first Asian woman to bag the title.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you are past your prime,” she said.

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere”.

“When I started as a kid [I used] my birth name Ke Huy Quan. I remember when it got really tough my manager told me that maybe it would be easier if you had an American-sounding name. And I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything… When I decided to get back into acting, the very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth name. Tonight to see Ariana open that envelope and say ‘Ke Huy Quan’ that was a really, really special moment for me. The first image that I had in my mind was my mom,” he said.

See the full list of winners for this year’s Oscars:

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

Best Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking”

Best Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best International Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Film Editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Elephant Whisperers”

Best Short (Animated): “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”