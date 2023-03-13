Demi Lovato to perform live in Dubai this March

Blu Blood and Coca-Cola Arena are excited to announce that the Grammy-nominated and award-winning pop icon, Demi Lovato will be making her way for the first time to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on March 18, 2023. Demi has been a driving force in the music industry for over a decade and her long-awaited return to Dubai is set to be a highlight on our event calendar.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter has achieved global fame and success in the entertainment industry, and is known for her powerful vocals, compelling lyrics, and captivating performances. As a megastar, she has won numerous awards, including MTV Video Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Fans of Demi Lovato can expect an unforgettable high-energy performance filled with her greatest hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer”. She is also known for her powerful messages of self-love, body positivity, and mental health awareness, which have resonated with fans worldwide.

We are thrilled to be a part of her current tour and look forward to bringing another world-class production to fans and music lovers in the region.

Demi Lovato live in Dubai is proudly brought to you by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola and in partnership with Dubai Calendar.

Event Details:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Coca-Cola Arena

Doors open at 6.30 pm

Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com

(The event is open to all ages with a standing area for ages 14+)