YG Entertainment closes application for Manila audition

Korean pop company YG Entertainment, one of South Korea’s leading music labels, has closed the applications for its upcoming Manila audition.

In a Facebook post, YG Audition issued a notice explaining that due to the exceedingly high number of applicants, the pre-application submission period must close earlier than expected.

Initially, the application period was set until April 9 this year.

The label added that it will no longer be accepting day of walk-ins for the audition.

Moreover, YG said it will be extending the audition period for one additional day. The tryout period would be held from April 15 to 16. All registered participants will receive an individual audition time by email in advance.

Meanwhile, the company asked for understanding from the public to ensure a safe and smooth audition process.