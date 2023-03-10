Ogie Diaz denies Liza Soberano’s Marvel Role invitation

Liza Soberano’s former manager, Ogie Diaz, has denied the offer for her former talent actress Liza Soberano to audition for the role of Mary Jane in the Marvel movie Spider-Man.

In a recent vlog, Ogie made the comment after Careless Executive Jeffrey Oh claimed that Liza could have been Michelle “MJ” Jones in the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” but Liza’s previous management refused to let her because she was asked to keep her commitments.

Ogie said Liza had already clarified back in 2016 that she didn’t get an offer to play MJ. He noted that the issue began when a fan tweeted that it would be possible for Liza to be part of the Spider-Man movie if she auditioned.

Meanwhile, Ogie challenged Jeffrey to provide the receipt of the alleged Marvel invitation and added that he and ABS-CBN would even be willing to apologize to the actress if there’s proof.