G! Kapamilya cast ready to rock Barcelona and Milan this weekend

It was in 2016 when the film, “Barcelona: A Love Untold”, starring the international love team of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, together with cast member Joshua Garcia, exploded on the big screen to the box-office tune of over Php 300 million.

Seven years later, Padilla, Bernardo and Garcia are joined by popular TV and film actor Zanjoe Marudo and comedian Eric Nicolas back in the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region for the kick-off of the brand-new G! Kapamilya three-city tour in Europe and the Middle East.

This Saturday, March 11, at Aribau Multicines in Barcelona, fans will get a delightful, high-energy treat of entertainment, fun and good vibes – a total party – via G! Kapamilya. Gates open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

The following day, Sunday, March 12, the G! Kapamilya cast travels to Milan, Italy for the show at Space Odeon. Gates also open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Below are shots capturing the preparations of the lively cast for the back-to-back shows in Europe:

For more information on the shows this weekend, visit the TFC Europe page on Facebook.