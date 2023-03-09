EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Blackpink breaks Guinness World Record for Most Streamed Female Group on Spotify

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos36 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Blackpink

Korean pop icons Blackpink has been officially declared as the most streamed female group on Spotify, breaking the Guinness World Records.

The band comprised of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, overtook British pop group Little Mix by 400 million streams, after whopping 8,880,030,049 individual streams.

Their most streamed songs on Spotify include “How You Like That” (746,198,263 streams), “Kill This Love” (672,084,360) and “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (574,613,362).

According to Guinness World Records, all four individual members of BLACKPINK have at least 66 million followers on Instagram, while the group’s joint account has racked up 53 million followers.

Moreover, Blackpink had several Guinness World Records titles such as “most subscribers for a band on YouTube as well as becoming the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the UK albums chart (female) and the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the US albums chart (female).

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos36 seconds ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 6

No survivors from Cessna plane crash in Isabela

33 mins ago
mpbl

Manny Pacquiao eyes international MPBL in the UAE

51 mins ago
Reno8 T 5G 2

OPPO’s Latest Reno8 T Series and OPPO Enco Air3 Earbuds are now available to purchase across the GCC

58 mins ago
The Filipino Times PH congress 1

House panel approves 20% discount for indigent job seekers

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button