Blackpink breaks Guinness World Record for Most Streamed Female Group on Spotify

Korean pop icons Blackpink has been officially declared as the most streamed female group on Spotify, breaking the Guinness World Records.

The band comprised of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, overtook British pop group Little Mix by 400 million streams, after whopping 8,880,030,049 individual streams.

Their most streamed songs on Spotify include “How You Like That” (746,198,263 streams), “Kill This Love” (672,084,360) and “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (574,613,362).

According to Guinness World Records, all four individual members of BLACKPINK have at least 66 million followers on Instagram, while the group’s joint account has racked up 53 million followers.

Moreover, Blackpink had several Guinness World Records titles such as “most subscribers for a band on YouTube as well as becoming the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the UK albums chart (female) and the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the US albums chart (female).