Liza Soberano’s management claims she was offered to audition in Spider-Man film

Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh has claimed that former Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano was offered to do audition in the film ‘Spider-Man’ but was not able to do so due to previous contract obligations.

During a panel discussion last weekend, Oh said that Soberano received an offer to audition for the role of MJ — which eventually went to singer-actress Zendaya.

Soberano was not able to audition because of her contract with ABS-CBN.

“I will tell a bit of a story. Who here loves the movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’? Who loves the character of Zendaya, MJ, from ‘Spider-Man’ with Tom Holland?” Oh said.

“Liza was offered to audition for that role. They reached out to her to audition and she was not allowed because she had to do the same thing she’s always been doing. I really shouldn’t have said that. But it’s the truth. Now imagine, this wasn’t like as if she was marketed but they reached out, that’s what I mean by, it’s self-evident when you go out there. People are looking for Filipino talent,” Oh added.

Oh said that Soberano was in a 10 year contract under her past management which is not being practiced elsewhere in the world.

“Imagine a Filipina actress was the star in one of the biggest Marvel movies in history. Imagine if she was Mary Jane, what that would do for Philippine entertainment. But then she was on a 10-year contract which is also unheard of anywhere else in the world. I’m sure you might have seen the news, but the bigger conversation is that bigger stars and creatives could not make it big internationally, not because they are not talented enough. It’s because they legally can’t, most of the time,” he said.

Soberano was earlier accused of being ungrateful when admitted having felt “boxed in” as an actress, and whose input she said was not being considered or valued.

In a 2016 interview, Soberano however said that there was no interview to audition.

“It’s not really an invitation. I think it was what the fans wanted lang, fans of Marvel. I think one of them is Pinay and parang she tweeted that, parang kung merong magiging Mary Jane Watson, she would want it to be me. All my fans started retweeting it and everything but wala naman po talagang invitation,” she was quoted as saying.

Soberano’s former manager Ogie Diaz however hinted in a cryptic post that the claim was ridiculous.

“Ako pag inalok na gumanap bilang Superman, definitely, kailangan akong gisingin kasi nananaginip lang ako n’on. Pero alam ko paggising ko, ako si Superman,” he said.