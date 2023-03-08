B.A.P.’s MAMA award found in a Philippine ukay-ukay

EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Fans of K-pop boy group B.A.P. were shocked to find out that the group’s MAMA Awards trophy had been sold at an “ukay-ukay” (thrift store) in the Philippines for around 200 pesos (13 dirhams).

The news immediately went viral after a TikTok user shared a photo of the trophy. She said that her mother bought it at a second-hand item shop in the Philippines, without knowing what it was.

Courtesy: screengrab from a now deleted TikTok

“Y’all my mom bought this is in 2020 and I never knew kpop before, I know now kpop and I was shocked to know this,” she said in the description.

B.A.P., consisted of Yongguk, Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, Jong-up, and Zelo, was a South Korean boy group formed back in 2012 and was being handled by TS Entertainment.

The group debuted with their single, “Warrior”, and had reached 10th place at the Billboard’s World Albums Chart at the time. They got nominated later on for a number of awards for almost all major award ceremonies in the K-Pop industry, just in their debut year as rookies.

B.A.P. bagged the said trophy at the MAMA Awards (formerly known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards) for winning the Mnet PD’s Choice Award.

Fans got furious about the news especially because the 2012 award was the first big prize that the group received after its debut in January 2012. Some of them blame TS Entertainment, claiming they should find a way to get it back to the members.

The current owner of the trophy was originally unaware of K-Pop when their mom had bought the trophy. They also assured fans that it is being taken care of under their hands, especially after realizing the significance of the trophy.

Nevertheless, how the trophy ended up in a thrift store in the Philippines still remains a mystery.

