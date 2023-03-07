EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Ready to be the next K-Pop star?’ YG entertainment looks for Pinoy talents

South Korean label YG Entertainment, home of some Korean superstars like Blackpink, announced that they are now looking for Filipino talents through global auditions.

The label said that pre-application period will be from March 7 to April 9.

Applicants should be born from 2004 to 2012. The actual audition day will be held at Zero Studio in Quezon City on April 16.

Aspirants can choose from different categories like vocal, rap, dance and appearance.

Applications can be sent through https://linktr.ee/ygaudition.

Aside from Blackpink, YG is also behind K-pop icons like Bang, Winner, AKMU, and Treasure.

In a CNN Philippines report, training for a Korean group may take months or years before a debut.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

