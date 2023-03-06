EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Liza Soberano denies abortion rumors

Embattled actress Liza Soberano shuts down rumors that she had an abortion in a recent vlog interview with Bea Alonzo when she did the Lie Detector Challenge.

“I was accused of that during the time I got operated on in the States for my finger,” she said.

Liza said that she read a blind item on the day she was being rolled out to the operating room for her surgery.

She said she was hurt and frustrated because she got injured when she was doing an ABS-CBN teleserye.

“I wasn’t allowed to talk about it for some reason,” she said.

“Pa’no ako magpo-post I was wearing a cast, and I was always sick ’cause I was taking antibiotics constantly,” she added.

She also defended her weight gain when she was in the United States because of her injury.

“It’s just sad that I couldn’t defend myself like that so I had to post the picture na nagpa-opera ako and for some reason people still didn’t believe it,” she said.

Liza said she would not hide to the public if she was pregnant at that time.

“I was in a really good relationship that was accepted by my people. If I did get pregnant, why wouldn’t I come forward with it?” she said.

Liza also said that abortion is not something she agrees on.

“And I would never get an abortion because that’s not just something I believe in personally,” she added.

“For myself I wouldn’t do that, just because that’s my personal belief. But I don’t hold it against anyone else that does that,” Liza continued.

