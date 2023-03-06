BLACKPINK’S Jisoo to release first solo album

Jisoo of the K-pop group Blackpink is set to release her first solo project on March 31, the last member of the four-piece group to come out solo.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s agency, dropped a teaser poster announcing Jisoo’s debut as a solo artist.

YG had announced last month that she has started filming the music video for her solo debut, but aside from that, more details about Jisoo’s upcoming solo project has yet to be revealed.

As of writing, more announcements have been posted on Blackpink’s Instagram account, showing different versions of Jisoo’s solo album.

These versions include a limited-edition vinyl, kit album, black album version, and red album version.

Jisoo has been preparing for her solo debut while traveling around the world with the group for the “Born Pink” tour that ends in June.

Aside from making music, Jisoo has also landed her first leading role in the drama “Snowdrop,” which topped the list of “most tweeted about K-dramas in the Philippines” in 2022.