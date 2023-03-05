Tito, Vic, Joey sing ‘Eat Bulaga’ theme song amid rebranding rumors

‘Eat Bulaga’ pillars Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon or TVJ appeared and sang the noontime’s show theme song amid talks about possible rebranding of the variety show.

In the Saturday edition of the show, the three were introduced as judges in one of the show’s segments ‘Little Miss Diva”.

“Sa mga kabataan, para sa mga Diva at mas bata pa sa kanila. Nililinaw ko lang ang nag-compose ng kantang ‘Eat Bulaga’ si Vic Sotto. Ang nag-imbento ng salitang ‘Eat Bulaga’ ay si Joey de Leon,” Sotto said.

“Si Vic nag-compose ng kanta, ako nakaisip ng Eat Bulaga, anong ginawa mo?” Joey said in jest.

“Ako manager,” Tito responded.

‘Eat Bulaga’ is now facing challenges over internal conflict within its management. Veteran showbiz host Cristy Fermin said that former congressman Romy Jalosjos, the chairman of TAPE Inc., wanted to oust Tony Tuviera from the production company.

The original hosts however said that they will leave the show if Tuviera will be kicked out.

Netizens showed support to the longest running noontime show.

“Nakaka-touch! TVJ and the dabarkads sung EB’s iconic theme song w/ the Little Miss Diva finalists. This is this despite the issue they are faced with. Naalala ko ‘yung tagline nila, ‘Hangga’t may bata, may Eat Bulaga!’ Para silang jeepney. Parte na ng ating kultura,” a netizen said.

“One of the first songs I learned was the Eat Bulaga theme song. Until now I can sing it acapella. Hearing it brings back memories of our childhood lalo na at bawal kaming lumabas tuwing tanghali para maglaro at ang pampalipas oras ay panonood ng our favorite show,” another one added.

“First time ko manood ng Eat Bulaga in a long time. May parinig na ang TVJ. Si Joey daw ang nagpangalan sa show at si Vic ang gumawa ng theme song. Mukha ngang totoo ang tsismis, kasi little miss diva ang contest, tapos biglang may ganung chika ang mga thunders,” another one said,

The ‘Eat Bulaga’ management has yet to issue a statement on the rebranding rumors.