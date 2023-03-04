EntertainmentNewsTFT News

No more Tito, Vic, Joey? Joey De Leon, Tito Sotto laugh off ‘Eat Bulaga’ rebranding rumors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Courtesy: Eat Bulaga/Facebook

‘Eat Bulaga’ pillars Tito Sotto and Joey De Leon issued their comments on the rumored ‘rebranding’ of the longest running noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’.

The speculations came over alleged internal conflicts within the production management.

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin added fuel to the fire when she said that one of the executives of a show is being kicked out by another official.

“Mayroon pong internal na problema na nagaganap sa programang ito,” Fermin said in her show ‘Cristy Ferminute’.

“Ang Eat Bulaga po ay isang korporasyon, marami po sila dito sa TAPE Inc. Maraming namuhunan, maraming magkasosyo,” she added.

Fermin said that the management of Eat Bulaga is already in conflict even before the pandemic. She also said that veteran hosts Tito Sotto, Joey De Leon and Vic Sotto will leave the show if executive Tony Tuviera will be kicked out.

De Leon shared a screenshot of the rumors and commented.

“Actually, natatawa at natutuwa ako sa mga pangyayari kasi pinag-uusapan pa rin kami hanggang ngayon!” De Leon said.

Sotto also shared a photo of him and Tuviera in a meeting.

“Tito and Tony last night! Who says we’re splitting,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 04T171628.055

Award-winning international franchise, Kenny Rogers Roasters, has officially opened its doors in the United Arab Emirates

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 04T164701.071

Gear up for G! Kapamilya: The Ultimate Entertainment Experience with the Brightest Kapamilya Stars!

3 hours ago
187112703429469909

Brand Dubai announces the return of Dubai Metro Music Festival for its third edition

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 04T161700.812

Save more money when you buy WEMART’s OPP products

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button