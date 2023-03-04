No more Tito, Vic, Joey? Joey De Leon, Tito Sotto laugh off ‘Eat Bulaga’ rebranding rumors

‘Eat Bulaga’ pillars Tito Sotto and Joey De Leon issued their comments on the rumored ‘rebranding’ of the longest running noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’.

The speculations came over alleged internal conflicts within the production management.

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin added fuel to the fire when she said that one of the executives of a show is being kicked out by another official.

“Mayroon pong internal na problema na nagaganap sa programang ito,” Fermin said in her show ‘Cristy Ferminute’.

“Ang Eat Bulaga po ay isang korporasyon, marami po sila dito sa TAPE Inc. Maraming namuhunan, maraming magkasosyo,” she added.

Fermin said that the management of Eat Bulaga is already in conflict even before the pandemic. She also said that veteran hosts Tito Sotto, Joey De Leon and Vic Sotto will leave the show if executive Tony Tuviera will be kicked out.

De Leon shared a screenshot of the rumors and commented.

“Actually, natatawa at natutuwa ako sa mga pangyayari kasi pinag-uusapan pa rin kami hanggang ngayon!” De Leon said.

Sotto also shared a photo of him and Tuviera in a meeting.

“Tito and Tony last night! Who says we’re splitting,” he said.