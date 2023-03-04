Gear up for G! Kapamilya: The Ultimate Entertainment Experience with the Brightest Kapamilya Stars!

Get ready to witness a night of entertainment and excitement as the brightest stars of the Kapamilya network grace the stage for G! Kapamilya, happening on March 18 at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, and Joshua Garcia, will take you on a journey of music, dance, and pure fun.

The preparation for the event has been intense, with the stars and their team leaving no stone unturned to make this show the best one yet.

Daniel Padilla has already had two band rehearsals, which means he will be treating the audience to a live song number that is sure to leave everyone in awe. Zanjoe Marudo has also done his rehearsal, and Kathryn Bernardo recently had a dance rehearsal with the G! Force, promising a high-energy performance that will leave the audience on their feet.

Another rehearsal is scheduled for March 7 with Joshua Garcia and the rest of the group before they head to Spain on March 10.

The Kapamilya stars will be first traveling to Aribau Multicines in Barcelona, Spain, on March 11, followed by The Space Cinema Odeon in Milan, Italy, on March 12, before finally completing their tour with a full-force performance on March 18 at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

And due to insistent public demand, organizers have released limited platinum seats for the show.

Only 65 seats have been released, the platinum ticket holders who will have the chance to watch the show up close and personal.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry come together for an unforgettable night.

Click here to get your tickets today and be a part of G! Kapamilya: https://solo.to/gkapamilya.