Francis M’s ‘Bagsakan’ shirt up for auction

A polo shirt worn by late rapper Francis “Kiko” Magalona is now up for bidding for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is currently battling lymphoma.

The shirt was used by Francis M in the music video for Parokya ni Edgar’s “Bagsakan,” on which he collaborated.

On an Instagram post by Chito Miranda, Parokya ni Edgar’s frontman, he said that the shirt was found by Francis M’s wife Pia Magalona, who agreed to put it up for auction for Gab.

“Tingnan nyo kung ano yung nahanap namin. Yung polo ni Sir Kiko sa Bagsakan,” Miranda wrote in his caption.

On March 2, the band announced on Facebook the starting bid at ₱100,000. As of March 3, the highest bid is now at ₱550,000 for the Francis M Bagsakan Polo.

Those interested can send their offers to the band’s email address [email protected].

The bidding will end at 10pm on March 6, 2023, which is also the death anniversary of Francis M who passed away in 2009 because of cancer.

“Hindi ito sapilitan. Tulong po ito para kay Gab pambayad ng hospital bills niya,” the band wrote in their Facebook post.