Brand Dubai announces the return of Dubai Metro Music Festival for its third edition

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced yesterday that the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival is set to return from March 6-12.

The festival is a week-long celebration of global music, which reflects Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit and creative vibrance. Live musical performances by some of the world’s most innovative musicians will be seen in five metro stations — Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Dubai Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty.

As one of the key events highlighted in the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, the music festival invites residents and visitors to explore the diverse art and cultural experiences offered by the emirate during the #DubaiArtSeason.

In line with the UAE’s announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, musicians will be joining the festival to showcase their talent using instruments made from recycled materials.

Metro commuters will be treated to delightful musical performances by 20 local, regional, and international musicians representing extraordinary talent in a wide range of instruments, genres, and styles.

Participating musicians will showcase their talent in string, percussion, wind, acoustic, and other unusual instruments, including ones made of recycled objects.

This year’s Festival brings together artists from Egypt, India, France, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Cuba, United Kingdom, Lebanon, Canada, Netherlands, Jordan, and Australia.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will also introduce audiences to new instruments like the flute beatbox, new musical styles like folk beatboxing, and unique performances that include a puppet show that combines music with simulations of Umm Kulthum’s performances, a musical show featuring instruments made from recycled materials, a performance by the youngest DJ in the Middle East, music played by a woman performer with a ‘mirror head’ and a two-guitar show.

The live performances can be watched by the public from 4PM to 10PM every day. All the performances will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five metro stations.