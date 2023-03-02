The celebrity choreographers of G-Force are grooving their way to this year’s Middle East Film and Comic Con

The Middle East Film and Comic Con, the region’s most thrilling pop culture festival, is about to get more exciting as G-Force is coming to this year’s edition, ready to teach and dance with you every night from March 3 to 5 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Hailing from the Philippines, G-Force has made its mark in the dance scene both locally and in the global arena. Innovative, hip and fresh are just few of the words used to describe the coolest dance company to ever hit the Philippine concert scene. Created in 2005, G-Force revolutionized the landscape of dance on mainstream television, headlining most of the relevant musical variety shows and specials on TV, choreographing, staging and performing in major concerts for A-list celebrities in their home country and all over the world. All these were made possible by the leadership of its genius Artistic Director, and the face of dance in the Philippines, Teacher Georcelle Dapat-Sy.

Now on its 18th year of dance excellence, G-Force continues to lead the Philippine dance entertainment scene and is now poised for global domination. G-Force has finally landed in the shores of the UAE to give the region the latest and the hippest choreographies to date.

For this year’s MEFCC, G-Force is set to give all attendees the grandest time as they launch their nightly live dance tutorial May G-Force Be with You: A Demo Dance Class headed by artistic director Teacher Georcelle, happening at 7:45pm on Friday, March 3; 8:45pm on Saturday, March 4; and 7:15pm on Sunday, March 5. Learn from a guided, step-by-step choreography class to some of the most popular songs of this generation!

Ready for more? Get the G-force Fever and try their high-energy pop-up dance classes in Gold’s Gym, Reef Mall, Dubai and Dee Studio, 1st Floor Landmark Plaza Building, Hamdan, Abu Dhabi on March 2, 4 and 5. Learn the hippest moves with Teacher Georcelle, along with celebrity choreographers Jaja, Jorge, Michael, and Myka. Try different styles of dance from Tiktok Trends, Kpop, Jazz Funk, and Hip-hop, including a dance class tutorial to Filipino Pop Star Royalty Sarah G’s latest hit “Dati-Dati” with original choreography personally created and taught by Teacher Georcelle herself.

Book your class now or 2 days before the dates to get an Early Bird price of AED 120, with the regular price at AED 150. Booking two classes will get you a 10% discount, while booking four or more classes will give you a 20% discount! The “Dati-Dati” tutorial class goes for AED 200 for the Early Bird rate, and AED 225 for the regular rate.

If you’ve always wanted to share your dance skills with your family, then sign up for the G-Force’s Family Day workshop in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Students enrolled will not only be learning new moves but will also be performing in a fun showcase in front of their loved ones. For Abu Dhabi, the workshop will run from March 29 to 31, 2023, with the Family Day performance on April 1. For Dubai, the workshop will run from April 4 to 6, 2023 with the performance on April 8.

It’s time to get up, get movin’ and Dance with The G-Force!

To learn more about G-Force, check out their website at https://dubai.gforceofficial.com/.