Liza Soberano clarifies she is grateful, blessed for her past showbiz milestones

Actress Liza Soberano clarified her statement she made in her vlog that drew the ire of netizens after appearing to be ‘ungrateful’ for ABS-CBN and all those who became instrumental in her showbiz career.

“I’ve been in six feature films, over 500 episodes of teleseryes and have only really dabbled into three main genres: romance, comedy, and drama. And since I was 16, I had only really worked side by side with one main co-star, with the same production company, rotating around the same three directors, and during all those years, I was never really asked for my input, my thoughts, my ideas,” Soberano said in her 14-minute vlog.

“I asked them what the plan was for me and they said ‘I don’t know, you tell us. We’re here to support whatever your dreams are.’ That’s when I knew I had found my team,” she added.

“I had been approached by so many different management companies before, and it was the first time any of them had asked me what I wanted, what made me happy,” Soberano explained.

Soberano then clarified that she is blessed and grateful for everything that had happened to her career.

“I just want to reiterate that I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve achieved and experienced, and I acknowledge that I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am today without everybody who is part of my journey since the beginning of my career,” she admits.

“I wouldn’t have the talent that I have, I wouldn’t have the name that I have, and I wouldn’t have everything that I have, material or not, if it weren’t for them. And so I’m always grateful, thankful, and I am blessed to everybody that came into my life,” Soberano added in a report on Pep.ph.