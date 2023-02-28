Korean actor Yooh Ah-in tests positive for propofol and another illegal drug

Seoul Vibe star Yooh Ah-in has tested positive for propofol and another drug banned in South Korea.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reported that the actor began undergoing investigations about his alleged use of propofol for non-medical purposes, which violates the country’s Narcotics Control Act. It was also reported that since 2021, he is using the drug intended to be used for surgeries.

On February 24, the police officially announced that the Korea National Forensic Service had recently sent the results of Yooh Ah-in’s hair test to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit.

According to MBC Newsdesk, the hair tested positive for propofol and another undisclosed drug, while the urine tested positive for marijuana. Results of his urine test were released earlier on February 10.

The station reported, “There were three types of drug ingredients detected through the actor’s hair that was tested through the National Institute of Scientific Investigation. There was another type of drug that was detected in addition to propofol, which the actor was suspected of first and marijuana.”

Meanwhile, the United Artists Agency (UAA), Yooh Ah-in’s agency, commented on the issue: “We are actively cooperating with the investigation. We plan to explain all the issues that have been called into question.”

Yooh Ah-in was first known from the TV series Sharp in 2004. He also starred in movies including Seoul Vibe (2022), #Alive (2020), Default (2018), and Veteran (2015) and has won awards from multiple prestigious award-giving bodies.