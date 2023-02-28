HK police found severed head of model Abby Choi in a soup pot

The Hong Kong police reported that they have found the severed head of model and influencer Abby Choi in one of the big pots containing soup and human remains, days after her gruesome murder.

The police also said that a lover of Ms Choi’s former father-in-law, has been arrested. This brings the total number of suspects in connection with the case to five.

The police said they found a head and ribs in one of the two soup pots inside an apartment rented by Choi’s former lover.

The pots were taken to the mortuary for a forensic analysis. Authorities also said that a DNA test is also needed to confirm the identity of the severed head.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation. Choi was reported missing last Wednesday after her family lost contact with her a day before they made the report to the police.

The flat was rented by Choi’s father-in-law which became the perfect set up to cut off her body parts.

The flat has no furniture and authorities only found a couch and table inside. The two bedrooms were also empty.

“The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator. There are two legs belonging to a female. We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believed were disposed of,” Police superintendent Alan Chung said in a press briefing.

Authorities also found a meat grinder, electric saw and two pots of soup containing human tissue.

The police also found two types of chopper, a hammer, face shields, black raincoats and a purple handbag that belonged to Choi.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” Chung added.