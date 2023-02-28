EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Eat Bulaga ‘Pinoy Henyo’ contestants speak up after viral ‘stomach’ cheating claims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: screengrab from Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho/Facebook

The contestants for the Eat Bulaga game ‘Pinoy Henyo’ have addressed the accusations that they cheated in the game.

In a now viral clip, Ryan Oraño and Lyka Alburo, were playing the game where in Lyka was seen mouthing the word ‘stomach’ during the game.

The two have apologized and said that it was not their intention to cheat in the game based on their interview with ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’.

“Hindi ko po intention na sabihin ‘yung word na ‘stomach. Ang daming nagme-message sa’kin na ‘ang daya mo.’ Wala akong pake! Nag-aantay po ako ng reach out ng ‘Eat Bulaga’ para magpaliwanag po kami,” Lyka said.

“Lahat naman po tayo nagkakamali, diba? Nadala lang po ako intense na emosyon sa sarili kaya ganoon po ang nangyari,” she added.

Orano also addressed cheating claims when he was seen mouthing the word ‘Abra’ during their jackpot round.

“Alam naman po namin ‘yung pagkakamali namin kaya ready po kaming bear lahat ng consequences sa lahat ng mga pagkakamali na nagawa po namin. Nalungkot din po ako kasi may mga tao din po talagang nangja-judge po sa amin. Nag-deactivate pa kami ng accounts para po hindi po namin makita ‘yung criticisms ng mga tao,” he added.

The duo also apologized to the hosts and crew of the noontime show and said that they are ready to return the jackpot prize as consequence of their actions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 88

Sheikh Hamdan meets UAE rescue teams who helped Turkey quake victims

32 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 87

Korean actor Yooh Ah-in tests positive for propofol and another illegal drug

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 86

Dubai Municipality launches ‘happiness vehicle’ initiative

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 85

PNP Special Action Force participates in the UAE swat challenge

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button