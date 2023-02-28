Eat Bulaga ‘Pinoy Henyo’ contestants speak up after viral ‘stomach’ cheating claims

The contestants for the Eat Bulaga game ‘Pinoy Henyo’ have addressed the accusations that they cheated in the game.

In a now viral clip, Ryan Oraño and Lyka Alburo, were playing the game where in Lyka was seen mouthing the word ‘stomach’ during the game.

The two have apologized and said that it was not their intention to cheat in the game based on their interview with ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’.

“Hindi ko po intention na sabihin ‘yung word na ‘stomach. Ang daming nagme-message sa’kin na ‘ang daya mo.’ Wala akong pake! Nag-aantay po ako ng reach out ng ‘Eat Bulaga’ para magpaliwanag po kami,” Lyka said.

“Lahat naman po tayo nagkakamali, diba? Nadala lang po ako intense na emosyon sa sarili kaya ganoon po ang nangyari,” she added.

Orano also addressed cheating claims when he was seen mouthing the word ‘Abra’ during their jackpot round.

“Alam naman po namin ‘yung pagkakamali namin kaya ready po kaming bear lahat ng consequences sa lahat ng mga pagkakamali na nagawa po namin. Nalungkot din po ako kasi may mga tao din po talagang nangja-judge po sa amin. Nag-deactivate pa kami ng accounts para po hindi po namin makita ‘yung criticisms ng mga tao,” he added.

The duo also apologized to the hosts and crew of the noontime show and said that they are ready to return the jackpot prize as consequence of their actions.