Boy Abunda to Liza Soberano: Do not disregard your past

Kapuso television host Boy Abunda expressed his disappointment over the recent vlog of Liza Soberano recalling her showbiz career.

In his talk show, ‘Fast Talk With Boy Abunda’, Abunda said that he was dismayed with the recent statements of Liza on her career.

“I’m not disgusted… I’m extremely disappointed with the vlog, You can proceed with your career, redirect your career pero, sana, you can journey in gratitude,” Abunda said.

Abunda said that Liza should be grateful with all the things that happened to her career.

“Sana baon mo ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga nangyari at sa lahat ng mga taong dumaan sa buhay mo at kasama mo because you are where you are today dahil sa mga taong tumulong sa’yo,” Abunda said.

“Do not disregard your past. Do not disregard the 13 years na minahal ka ng mga fans mo, at do not disregard the hard work that your managers put into who you are today,” Abunda added.

In a Youtube vlog, Soberano said that a lot of people have been disappointed and dismayed with her decision to carve her own path.

“People were shocked when word got around that I signed up to a startup company,” she said in a Youtube vlog.

Soberano also explained her decision to change paths.

“Many thought I had changed. But that wasn’t change. It was in fact the first real choice I made myself, for myself,” she said.

Soberano said that since she started in show business, she was put in a box in terms of decision making to her career. She also lamented that even her name was chosen for her.