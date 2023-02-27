Liza Soberano says people got disappointed, dismayed over change in management

Actress Liza Soberano has opened up about her decision to change her management and said that a lot of people have been disappointed and dismayed with her decision to carve her own path.

“People were shocked when word got around that I signed up to a startup company,” she said in a Youtube vlog.

“But what they didn’t understand was that I chose a team that wanted to support my vision rather than laying one out for me. I struggled with how some people were disappointed and upset with my decision, I even started doubting myself,” she added.

Soberano also explained her decision to change paths.

“Many thought I had changed. But that wasn’t change. It was in fact the first real choice I made myself, for myself,” she said.

Liza said that since she started in show business, she was put in a box in terms of decision making to her career.

“I am 25 years old now and I think people forget that I’ve been working for 13 years now, since I was 12 years old,” Soberano added.

“I’ve been in six feature films, over 500 episodes of teleseryes and have only really dabbled into three main genres – romance, comedy and drama. Since I was 16, I had only really worked side by side with one main co-star, with the same production company, rotating around the same three directors,” she added.

Soberano said that she was never asked for her inputs in all of the projects that she did.

“During all those years, I was never really asked for my input, my thoughts, my ideas. I know I’ve been getting some backlash and I obviously know that it would be much easier to just stick to what has been working for me, to stay forever the same,” she added.

She also appealed to her fans together with actor Enrique Gil.

“I know and I understand it’s unfair to all the Liza Soberano fans, all the LizQuen fans, but I hope you understand that by doing so, by giving in to the pressure of doing what everybody else wants for me, I’m being unfair to myself, Hope Soberano,” she said.

“I’ve sacrificed my childhood, I’ve sacrificed my freedom, and I’ve sacrificed my happiness to present Liza Soberano to the world. And I think I’ve earned the right to finally be me, to finally be able to do things for me, as Hope Soberano,” the actress added.