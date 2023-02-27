EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Alexa Ilacad turns 23, shows off curves in shoot

Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad shared her new photoshoot on Instagram, flaunting her curves as she celebrated her 23rd birthday on February 26.

Taken by photographer Stephen Capuchino, the photos showed Alexa wearing a revealing black dress, marking a new milestone in her life and a “level up” in her career.

 

“Thank you to my gracious team for giving me the best birthday shoot I could ever ask for!” Alexa wrote in her caption.

In the comment section of her post, Alexa received birthday greetings from her fans and fellow celebrities including Albie Casiño, Nikki Valdez, Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson, and Barbie Imperial.

Viewers have seen Alexa grow up from her time on the kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” to her starring role on the teen-oriented comedy TV sitcom “Luv U,” before joining “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2021.

Currently, Alexa and her love team partner KD Estrada are part of the original musical “Walang Aray” from PETA.

