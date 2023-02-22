Marcos featured in Jeopardy game for having so many foreign trips

President Bongbong Marcos has captured the international audience again after being the subject of the final question in a Jeopardy game on February 21.

During the final round of the game, the three contestants were asked about which country has a president since 2022 who has “taken so many foreign trips” and has a play on his name “Ferdinand Magellan Jr.”

One of the contestants got the correct answer, which is Philippines, and the host confirmed that the question is pertaining to current president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Other contestants answered Spain and Ukraine.

Malacanang previously said that the trips of President Marcos generated thousands of jobs and billions worth of investment.

Marcos has travelled to 11 countries since he assumed the presidency last year.

“Byahero yarn, pang content lang po ano po, for the YouTuber ferson,” a netizen said.

“Sikat talaga for the wrong reasons ang mga Pinoys,” another netizen said.