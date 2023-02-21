EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: 17-year-old Filipino Canadian gets first Platinum ticket from ‘American Idol’ Season 21

17-year-old Filipino Canadian Tyson Venegas gets first Platinum ticket from ‘American Idol’ Season 21.
 
Venegas wowed the three judges with his rendition of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel.
 
In an instagram post young singer Tyson Venegas thanked the judges.

 

“I hit the jackpot! I got the first #PlatinumTicket of the season and I’m heading to Hollywood!,” captioned Venegas.
 
Venegas formerly joined “The Voice Teens Philippines” season 2 under Team apl.de.ap. However, prior to the Knockouts, Venegas left the competition due to undisclosed reasons.

