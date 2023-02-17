Kylie Padilla reacts on Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval relationship

Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla has issued a statement on the confirmation of her ex-husband Aljur Abrenica and starlet AJ Raval of their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

In an episode of ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’, the television host read a short statement sent by Padilla on the issue.

“I’m happy that everyone’s happy,” she said.

AJ was rumored to be the third party in the relationship of Padilla and Abrenica that eventually led to the latter’s separation.

Padilla and Abrenica are now co-parenting with their sons, Alas and Axl.

“I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” AJ wrote, tagging the Instagram of the actor on Valentine’s Day.

The two first co-starred in a 2021 film which prompted speculations that they are in a relationship.