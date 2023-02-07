‘Unprofessional’: Fans express dismay over video of female security patting down ENHYPEN members; NAIA investigation on going

Netizens cannot help but express their dismay over videos circulating online showing a female staff of patting down members of the K-Pop group ENHYPEN at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The group recently performed in Manila for their sold-out “Manifesto” concert.

In the viral video on Twitter, the female Screening Security Officer can be seen giggling while frisking at least two members of the K-pop group and even asked some of them to put down their masks. Fans claim that they violated the

This is so unprofessional what the fck… and fangirling in the middle of it like?? Even Jake was confused why they had to open their mask😟😟 Can belift do something about this?!? pic.twitter.com/YvuJtt9O9f — erin𖤐 (@jakeuroll) February 5, 2023

ENHYPEN fans were enraged upon seeing posts of staff members filming the group members secretly while passing through the airport points.

hidden cameras? tanginanyo naman @MIAAGovPH your employee is unprofessional and disgusting! We want you to take an action to this issue#MIAAdoBetter pic.twitter.com/Tc58Ms4cxl — sie𓃹¦ pcď (@hoonsoIace) February 6, 2023

Hashtags #Unprofessional, #NAKAKAHIYA, and #MIAdoBetter trended on Twitter Philippines as ENHYPEN fans call on NAIA to probe on the incident.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has issued a statement addressing the issue:

“The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary,” the statement read in part.

While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy.

Rest assured that the OTS shall never tolerate any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public.”

In an interview with a local TV station, the OTS confirmed that there is a minor lapse during the incident as the standard operating procedure for frisking mandates male-to-male or female-to-female pat down.

The OTS said that it will still investigate the incident to correct any lapses in the procedure.