Judy Ann Santos to reunite with Sam Milby in new movie

Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos will be reuniting with her former on screen partner Sam Milby over a decade since they worked in the series ‘Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala’.

Sam and Juday will be working in a new film as as teased by director Rahyan Carlos on his Instagram account.

“HappyKarga Films & AMP Studios Canada first film venture for 2023! We just finished our pictorial, look test and cam test. Thank you to my lead actors Judy Ann Santos Agoncillo & Sam Milby,” Carlos said.

“Thank you to my partner in HKF Joy Mangilit Tarce! And most specially my gratitude to our executive producer Rechelle Everden of AMP Studios Canada for making this happen,”

he added.

Santos has also teased that she will be doinga. series for 2023.

“Back to work. Shooting for a series,” she said in the video.

Santos recently made a comeback in 2022 as TV host for the talk show ‘Magandang Buhay’ and defunct show ‘Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan’.

Santos also also guest starred in the hit seried ‘Starla’ and ‘Ang Probinsyano’.

Milby for his part recently appeared in the series ‘A Family Affair’.