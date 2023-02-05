EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista acknowledges Chiz Escudero as ‘very supportive’ husband

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista has expressed her appreciation to her husband Senator Chiz Escudero for being supportive and even accompanying her to Paris Fashion Week even if it’s not his thing.

Heart made the statement during her exclusive interview with GMA News.

“Mas lalo siguro siyang nakakatulong na maging masaya ako with my work, with my life—because I’m supported,” she said.

Heart also responded on the remarks of some senators during a recent Senate session teasing Escudero and his recent reconciliation with Heart.

“Nakakahiya umabot pa kami sa Senado (It’s embarrassing that but it’s nice. It’s nice to see everybody being supportive with one another,” she told Canlas.

Heart also shared her lessons on her upcoming birthday on February 14.

“You become happy when you embrace your growth and when people around you support you. My husband has been very supportive lately,” she added

Heart and Chiz dismissed break up rumors after the two spent the holidays together.

