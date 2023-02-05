David Licauco reveals having sleep apnea, mulls getting surgery

David Licauco, also known as the “Pambansang Ginoo,” disclosed that he had had sleep apnea for the past 11 years. In an interview with GMA Entertainment, the Maria Clara at Ibarra actor discussed his battle with the disease, which causes him to cease breathing while sleeping for around 30 seconds and up to 24 times every hour.

David explained that the disease has affected his mood and made it difficult for him to function during the day. “The next day, bad mood ka. Nasa’n ako? Nasa showbiz industry ako and easy to judge, ‘di ba? So sa lahat ng nasungitan ko, alam n’yo na siguro kung bakit,” he said.

Despite his struggles, David maintains an optimistic attitude and reports that his mood improves over the night. “Actually sa gabi lang umaayos ‘yung mood ko e. Siguro kailangan mo rin talaga mag-warm up e. Kumbaga ‘yung brain ko matagal siyang nagwa-warm up as compared to others,” he said.

David is now thinking about having surgery to correct his sleep apnea. He plans to see his doctor and mother to get checked up and hopefully undergo an operation soon. “I’ll probably get an operation soon ’cause hirap na hirap na ‘ko,” he said.