“Squid Game: The Challenge” under fire for allegedly ‘inhumane’ filming conditions

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality spinoff of the hit Netflix drama, Squid Game, is facing serious accusations from its contestants. The 10-episode series features 456 participants competing for a massive $4.56 million prize, however, the conditions of filming have been far from humane.

According to reports from IGN, the contestants were gathered in a former air hangar near London, where they faced freezing temperatures and grueling hours, with filming starting as early as 3:30 a.m. and lasting up to nine hours. At least 10 participants reportedly collapsed on the first day of filming, with medics being called to the set multiple times. One contestant referred to the set as a “warzone.”

Despite the difficult conditions, contestants also claim that the game was rigged. Several influencer contestants were reportedly pre-selected to move onto new rounds regardless of their results, and international contestants were flown into London by Netflix only to find out that their return flights were booked for right after their elimination, according to Rolling Stone.

Contestant Marlene described the conditions on set as concerning, stating, “After the second time the song played, I saw in my left peripheral vision that this girl was swaying. Then she just buckled, and you could hear her head actually hit the ground…but then someone came on the [microphone] and said to hold our positions because the game is not paused. After that, people were dropping like flies.”

“It really wasn’t a game show,” an anonymous contestant told Rolling Stone. “It was a TV show, and we were basically extras in a TV show.”

Prior to the shoot of the reality show, Netflix has been careful to let viewers know that the stakes are high, with contestants facing the “worst fate” of going home empty-handed.

“We were all injured just by going through that experience,” one contestant told Variety. This statement echoes the allegedly dangerous and inhumane conditions that the contestants reportedly faced on set.