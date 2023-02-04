‘Momsie Vi loves you so much’: Vilma Santos gushes over granddaughter Rosie

Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos couldn’t hide her excitement over the arrival of granddaughter Isabelle Rose.

On Thursday, Vilma Santos took to Instagram to express her excitement and joy over the arrival of her newest addition to the family, her granddaughter from her son Luis Manzano and his spouse, Jessy Mendiola.

In her post, the actress, fondly known as “Momsie Vi,” shared a photo of her beautiful apo.

“Welcome to the world, baby Rosie! Momsie Vi loves you so much. Proud of you! So adorable. God bless you always, my baby peanut. I love you!,” said Santos.