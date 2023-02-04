EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino finds renewed hope to recover after getting new doctor

Kris Aquino, known as the Queen of All Media, recently took to Instagram to share an update on her health journey. After months of uncertainty, the star says she’s found a new doctor who has given her hope and the “renewed confidence to hope that although it will be a long process, I do have a strong chance of getting better.”

Aquino says she waited 3 and a half months to have a face-to-face consultation with the unnamed doctor, who she says is considered among the best. The celebrity expressed her gratitude to the doctor for giving her hope and renewed confidence, after suffering from multiple autoimmune conditions.

In the post, Aquino also thanked fashion designer Michael Leyva for visiting her in the United States and being a loyal friend and “kuya” to her sons, Josh and Bimby. The post also featured her medical experience and her sons, who brought her a cake and balloons, making for a heartwarming update for fans.

Aquino has been transparent about her health journey, with her fans sending their prayers and well wishes for her recovery. Her latest update shows that she has gained a healthy amount of weight, and she also made sure to fulfill her promise to son Josh by visiting Disneyland.

The actress thanked her fans for continuing to pray for her, and expressed her appreciation for their support. “For all of you, thank you for continuing to pray for me,” she wrote.

