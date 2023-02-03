EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda takes a swipe with Kuya Kim Atienza over Karylle issue

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Television host Vice Ganda hit former It’s Showtime host Kuya Kim Atienza for riding over the controversy between Vice and Karylle.

Vice trended over her supposed ‘disrespectful’ treatment of Karylle when the singer was trying to joke about Vhong Navarro.

Vice acknowledged his mistake and said that he will make it up with Karylle.

But what irked Vice was Kim riding on the controversy.

“@anakarylle is one of the kindest souls I know in showbiz. She will never talk negatively against anyone. I love Karylle,” Kim said.

The Kapuso host also like posts calling Vice a bully and disrespectful.

“Di na natiis nila Direk Bobet, Kuya Kim, Billy Crawford, Eruption ang pagiging main star diva at laitera ni VG [Vice Ganda] sa noontime show na yan. Gumawa pa ng sariling gc na di sila kasama para pag-usapan ang mga umalis sa show at laitin niya sila,” a netizen said.

“Yes I agree that VG is a bully. He consistently bullies K just because of her weirdness/uniqueness. She also did the same to KK. Karyll is a beautiful and talented woman and I hope she finds a network or outlet that will showcase that,” another netizen commented.

Vice on Friday thanked Twitter users for calling him out.

“Sikat na sikat tayo ngayon, yes! Trending tayo sa Twitter, girl! Mamaya magbi-video kami ni Karylle, magsasabanutan kami,” Vice said

“Gusto nila yon…. Yun ang bet nila, yung magkaaway tayo kunyari. Tapos maraming magla-like-like para involved sila. Yes, trending din siya. Nakuha niya yung gusto niya. Ikaw talaga Kuya,” Vice ended.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

327763789 866607117753708 6383469996315324985 n e1675428165717

No more ‘unsent’ on messenger?

2 hours ago
Dubai Police catch drug trafficking rings

Dubai Police arrest 28 suspects in anti-narcotics operations

2 hours ago
arnell ignacio pcoo

Person behind Arnell Ignacio love poll on OWWA page ‘reprimanded’

6 hours ago
This photo was taken on Thursday, February 2 in Incheon of a mother detained on suspicion of leaving her two-year-old boy alone at home for three days. The child was discovered dead. (Yonhap)

Mother arrested for leaving 2-year-old son to die in South Korea

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button