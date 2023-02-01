WATCH: UAE-based Filipino singer Peter Rosalita receives standing ovation in ‘America’s Got Talent’ All Stars

Eleven year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is now back at the America’s Got Talent stage for its all star season.

The singer from Abu Dhabi finished in the semi-finals of the competition on its Season 16. During his final song, Peter experienced a setback on stage where he had to restart his song.

“Now that I’m back, I feel more confident and I grew a little taller,” Peter said.

“This is my second chance. I’m gonna make sure that there’ll be no hiccups,” he added.

Peter then performed Michael Bolton’s Go The Distance which later on received a standing ovation from the judges.

“Peter, you are a star in the making. You really came here to fight and I love that about you,” Heidi said.

“You said that you were really nervous, you also said you have a really sore throat. That performance was amazing without knowing all that. But knowing all that and your age — well done, young man. Really, well done,” one of the judges also added.

Simon Cowell also gave praises to Peter.

“Your voice has actually got better. Now I know there’s still a lot of people to come. Having said that, that might be enough to put you through to the final,” he added.