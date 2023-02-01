EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: UAE-based Filipino singer Peter Rosalita receives standing ovation in ‘America’s Got Talent’ All Stars

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Eleven year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is now back at the America’s Got Talent stage for its all star season.

The singer from Abu Dhabi finished in the semi-finals of the competition on its Season 16. During his final song, Peter experienced a setback on stage where he had to restart his song.

“Now that I’m back, I feel more confident and I grew a little taller,” Peter said.

“This is my second chance. I’m gonna make sure that there’ll be no hiccups,” he added.

Peter then performed Michael Bolton’s Go The Distance which later on received a standing ovation from the judges.

“Peter, you are a star in the making. You really came here to fight and I love that about you,” Heidi said.

“You said that you were really nervous, you also said you have a really sore throat. That performance was amazing without knowing all that. But knowing all that and your age — well done, young man. Really, well done,” one of the judges also added.

Simon Cowell also gave praises to Peter.

“Your voice has actually got better. Now I know there’s still a lot of people to come. Having said that, that might be enough to put you through to the final,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

‘Friendzoned’ man rejected by woman sues her for $3 million

18 mins ago
49 children boat capsize

49 children dead after boat capsized in Pakistan

58 mins ago
iStock 940217162

New Family Law for non-muslims comes into effect today

2 hours ago
PRRD SMNI screengrab icc message

Duterte says ICC investigation an ‘insult’ to PH

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button