McCoy De Leon removes Instagram posts except photo of family

Actor McCoy De Leon gave a hint to what could be a reconciliation between him and his partner Elisse Joson by deleting all his posts except family photos with Elisse and daughter Feliz.

De Leon only retained a black-and-white photo which was posted in July last year, showing him, Joson and Felize walking together while in a theme park.

The two were spotted together in Tagaytay recently sparking speculations that they have gotten back.

The two were seen in a photo as if they did not go through a break up.

They were roaming around the city with their daughter Felize.

“Nahiya naman po yung braso ko sa braso po ni Maam Ellise,” a netizen shared in a post.

“Sobrang ganda at sexy. Sobrang cute din ni felize. Sobrang bait po nila. kinausap pa po si baby kahit tulog. Hehe,” the netizen added.

Last January 5, McCoy issued an apology to his former partner Elisse and also to those who may have been hurt or affected by their break up.

McCoy made a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday and denied that a third party was involved in their relationship.

McCoy said that he gave up on Ellise because he just couldn’t take the problem anymore. The actor did not discuss the so-called problem with Ellise.

“Sorry po pasensya na po sa inyong lahat,” McCoy said.

“Hindi po totoo yung mga convo na kumakalat. Hindi po ako yun. Pasensya na po ulit,” he added.

“Wala po involve na ibang tao ang pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala kayo.Hindi ko po intensyon na manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko,” he said.

McCoy recently reiterated his love for his daughter with Ellise and said that he loves her so much.

The two started as a love team in the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. The two started their relationship in 2017 but separated in 2018. The two however got reunited in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child.