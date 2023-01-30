EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders

Korean actor Song Joong Ki has revealed to his fans that he is married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

In his letter to his fans, he said that he is happy to be spending the rest of his life with Saunders.

Here is Song Joong Ki’s letter to his fans:

“Hello, this is Joong Ki. I wanted to share the happiest and most important promise in my life with you all. I have promised Katy Louise Saunders, who has been supporting me and sharing time together, to spend the rest of my life together. 

She has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I’m becoming a better person. 

Naturally, we both wanted to make a happy family. We have been trying hard to keep each other’s promise and gratefully, we have welcomed a precious life between the two of us. So today, we have registered our marriage as a couple, based on our deepest love and trust. 

We will continue walking our path looking in the same direction. Thank you to all the fans who have been sending unchanging support from the bottom of my heart.

Especially, I will put even more passion and responsibility into becoming a better actor and person as your wish and support throughout my acting career. 

I hope you all stay healthy and happy until we can see each other in person.” 

High Zium studio, Song Joong-Ki’s agency, confirmed last December that he is in a new relationship after his divorce with Song Hye-kyo in 2019.

