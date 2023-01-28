WATCH: Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy singer Peter Rosalita competes on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars

Peter Rosalita, the 11-year-old Filipino singing sensation from Abu Dhabi makes a comeback on the popular talent show America’s Got Talent on its All-Stars season!

The young Filipino singer, who first appeared on the show in 2021 when he was just 10 years old, will be one of 60 acts competing on the spin-off show that features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from the original America’s Got Talent.

Peter made waves on season 16 of the show in 2021, when he impressed judges and viewers with his singing. In his audition, he performed a cover of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and charmed the judges with his confidence and stage presence. The video of his audition has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube, and even earned praise from none other than Celine Dion.

Despite not winning the competition, Peter said that he was happy to have had the experience and is thrilled to have another chance at redemption on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. He received an email inviting him back to compete as one of the performers from around the world, and has already filmed his portion of the competition.

“I was so excited, happy, and nervous at the same time as I will be back on AGT stage, meeting a lot of Got Talent stars from all over the world and to be on American TV once again,” he said.

Peter will once again be in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews, who were all present when he last competed. He admits to feeling nervous about competing with the best of the best on AGT: All-Stars, but is also confident and proud to have been chosen as one of the performers.

Viewers will have to tune in to the show to see how Peter fares, but no matter the outcome, he is determined to continue pursuing his dreams. He advises others to do the same, saying, “Never get tired of pursuing your dreams and always keep a lot of prayers and faith and always be happy and thankful to God.”